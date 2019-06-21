R-Truth crashes Drake Maverick’s wedding to become 24/7 Champion

After losing the 24/7 title to Drake Maverick this week on Smackdown, R-Truth regained the title yesterday on the day of Maverick’s wedding!

The switch came after Maverick tied the knot with Renee Michelle, also a professional wrestler. As the two were walking back down the aisle, Maverick was blocked by a referee who was standing in the way. It was too late for a reaction though as soon as he realized what was about to happen, R-Truth rolled him up from behind and pinned him in the middle of the aisle.

As Truth celebrated, he ran away and Maverick left his wife there so he could run after him! The 36-year-old Brit has been running – literally – after the 24/7 title ever since it was introduced and only managed to win it on Tuesday after he tricked Truth that he’s Carmella.

Maverick had EC3, Jeremy Borash, Braun Strowman and others as his groomsmen. His wife participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, losing in the first round to Candice LaRae. Congratulations to the new couple!

You can see the video below.