Moxley: “I wanted to change my look, for sure”

For years Jon Moxley wrestled in jeans in WWE, but when he arrived in NJPW he was wearing plain black trunks.

The current IWGP United States Champion spoke to NJPW’s official website about why he decided to change his look, and he explained that wrestling in jeans sucks.

“I wanted to change my look, for sure. When I was in WWE, I always wrestled in jeans, and there was a reason for that; everybody else had fancy tights and I wanted to be the opposite. More grungy, a street fighter type. But wrestling in jeans, honestly, it sucks. They’re hot, sweaty, hard to move in. I’m done with wrestling in jeans! It’s so much easier to wrestle in tights.”

“My boots situation was a nightmare before I wrestled. I had a pair I bought that I was trying to break in, but they didn’t fit right. I tried another pair, they didn’t fit, either. They were too clunky. So I just went with regular wrestling shoes. When I looked in the mirror before I went out, I felt naked because I was so used to wrestling in jeans. So I knew then that it would cause a reaction, and be a bit of a shock.”

(Pwguru)