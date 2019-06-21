Michael Elgin: “I think Jordynne is awesome”

“I think Jordynne is awesome. She’s doing great stuff and a lot of people wanna see her. She’s a hard worker and has been great in the ring and does some amazing stuff. As a whole, our women’s division has been fantastic and this is the place where women are gonna want to be because we don’t fear intergender either. I think that’s gonna be something we’re gonna have that most places won’t that are on TV. I think this is gonna be a real destination for the rest of 2019 and 2020 for women.”

source: Wrestling Inc.