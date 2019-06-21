Kofi Kingston: “Dolph is one of my favorite opponents”

Jun 21, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

“Honestly, Dolph is one of my favorite opponents, and I almost forgot how much I enjoyed competing against him. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to do so on some of the live events, and back in 2000, I think it was 2009 all the way through 2010, we wrestled each other every single week on Raw and Smackdown, and all the live events; probably a good 500 times. Now we get to go out and do it again after our careers have both gone in different directions, and now we come back and do it again for the WWE Championship, like that’s really what it’s all about.”

source: gamespot.com

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gabrielle Loren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal