Kofi Kingston: “Dolph is one of my favorite opponents”

“Honestly, Dolph is one of my favorite opponents, and I almost forgot how much I enjoyed competing against him. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to do so on some of the live events, and back in 2000, I think it was 2009 all the way through 2010, we wrestled each other every single week on Raw and Smackdown, and all the live events; probably a good 500 times. Now we get to go out and do it again after our careers have both gone in different directions, and now we come back and do it again for the WWE Championship, like that’s really what it’s all about.”

source: gamespot.com