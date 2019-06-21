Juice Robinson: “I want revenge on Jon Moxley, and I’ll get it”

“Revenge, that’s the word. I want revenge on Jon Moxley, and I’ll get it. He has so much charisma and an incredible persona in the ring, and that makes me level up. I want to wrestle Mox every f#$#ing day. My goal is to have that Moxley match at Ryogoku any time my number is called. I need to be able to rise to the occasion and immediately kick ass. People are always going to come here because this is the best wrestling company in the world. No one can argue that. So I have to try to hold my ground. Big stars come in – Cody comes in, Jericho comes in, Moxley comes in. Now I’m not on their level, but I’m working to get there. I am trying to compete with some big stars, and I am doing everything I can to compete with them. Ospreay, Ibushi, Kenta, there are so many talented people here. I’m just a regular guy trying to fit in.”

source: SI.com