ICW launches a fundraiser for “Lionheart” Andrew McCallum’s funeral expenses

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Observer Radio that McCallum had made a concerning post on social media before his demise, a “cry for help” if you will, so sadly it appears (though we are not confirming as much) he may have committed suicide. He had openly admitted to suffering from depression after taking a botched Styles Clash in a match with AJ Styles that broke his neck, leaving him to have to learn how to walk again, but despite the overwhelming odds he had actually come BACK to wrestling again full time and was the ICW champion at the time of his passing.

source: Angrymarks.com