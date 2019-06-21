Bruce Prichard flew home from TV for emergency oral surgery this week

Jun 21, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Bruce Prichard left this week’s WWE TV tapings in order to undergo emergency oral surgery. Conrad Thompson announced on Twitter that Prichard had to undergo the surgery and that this week’s Something to Wrestle With is a “Best of” as a result.

Prichard noted that he had to have six teeth pulled and his sinuses drilled into, but is on the mend. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Prichard for a quick and full recovery.

