Becky Lynch says she was intimidated when she got to WWE NXT

“I had to beg to be put into a match. It was funny, because when I went there – I don’t think I’ve told this at all, because when I went down there I had no confidence. And I had to – I humbled myself, but almost to a fault, to where I came in and like, Sara Del Rey was the trainer there. But I’d also wrestled with her in Japan. And so I didn’t want her thinking that I was full of myself and I thought I was better than anybody or whatever. And so I tried to do that, but also to a fault to where I was like, ‘No, no, I’m a blank slate’ or whatever. And I just mind-f#%$ked myself. I don’t know if the place did it to me a little bit too, but I just, I couldn’t lock up at the time.”

source: The Moment with Brian Koppelman