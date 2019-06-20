WWE and BT Sport announce new partnership in multi-year TV deal in the UK and Ireland

After three decades of partnership with BSkyB, WWE is switching sides in the United Kingdom.

BT Sport today announced a new multi-year deal with WWE which will see BT Sport becoming the exclusive home of WWE in the United Kingdom and Ireland starting January 2020.

BT Sport will air both Raw and Smackdown live every week and will also carry same day primetime re-airs of Raw on Tuesdays and SmackDown on Saturdays, a two-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of Raw and one-hour version of SmackDown across its portfolio of channels. All WWE pay-per-views will also air on BT Sport Box Office. WWE and BT Sport will also partner across digital and social media platforms to create new content, further increase reach, and drive engagement for UK and Irish fans.

BT’s Managing Director of Content and Strategy, Andy Haworth said, “We are incredibly excited by our new partnership with WWE. It is the most successful sports entertainment brand in the world, with a rich, fun and colorful history, loved by fans across the UK and Ireland. This is a brilliant addition for our customers and we can’t wait to get going in January.”

Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, added, “We are pleased to begin an exciting new chapter for WWE in the region as we join BT Sport’s innovative offering and impressive portfolio of premium sports content.”