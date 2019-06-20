Jungle Boy talks improvising with Billy Gunn and Joey Janela

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Jungle Boy admitted that one of his most memorable spots during the Buy In event was actually improvised. Because Bill Gunn apparently deviated from the original plan. So Jungle Boy had to turn to Joey Janela who more than excelled.

“We kind of agreed that I was going to run first. We go out and Billy Gunn just started running and I was ‘dude, what?’ so I was actually racing him and I started running but it’s hard to run down the ramp and I really didn’t want to fall because that would have been the worst thing ever. Like the Titus thing. I was like that’s not going to be me. So I was trying to race Billy and he’s fast for an older guy, like damn.”

“So I was running trying to catch him and he slid in. I was supposed to do something with Brandon Cutler and the second Billy slid in he just started kicking Brandon Cutler. I was like ‘no way, this is not going to happen to me right now! In front of everybody like the biggest thing I’ve ever done’. So I grabbed Joey Janela and I was like ‘dude, help me’ and it was all right there. I whipped him off and it all just happened right there and I’ve wrestled him before so he kind of knows my stuff but I didn’t know he was going to do that to his head. It felt weird to me because normally somebody just takes a roll. We did it and I felt something kind of weird and it got a really, really loud reaction for a headscissors. He’s really awesome, he’s a really generous guy.”