Dana White claims Lesnar made the right decision not to return to UFC

UFC President Dana White said that Brock Lesnar probably made the right decision by not returning to the UFC.

Speaking during a live stream on Instagram, White said that he was not pissed at all that his former Heavyweight champion made a U-turn and decided to stick with WWE instead. “Brock’s had a good run here. It’s been fun,” White said.

White claims that Lesnar’s head was not in the game and to fight in this sport, you have to be 100% invested. “You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

Lesnar had a UFC Heavyweight title match lined up against Daniel Cormier for his first fight back since UFC 200 but with Lesnar out, Cormier will now fight Stipe Miocic in August instead.