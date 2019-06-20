Cena paying Logan Allen the dollar he owed him for making it to the big leagues

A few months ago John Cena met San Diego Padres pitching prospect Logan Allen at steakhouse. Cena had bet the young man a dollar he wouldn’t make the Major Leagues to motivate him.

Well last night Allen made his debut for the Padres and Cena was there to deliver on his promise and give him the dollar.