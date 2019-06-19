WWE Studios teams up with Netflix for first movie titled The Main Event

WWE Studios is teaming up with streaming giant Netflix for a movie based on an original screenplay by Larry Posted.

Titled The Main Event, the movie is about an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar. Production is currently underway in Vancouver and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Jay Karas will serve as director while WWE Studios’ Richard Lowell will serve as producer. The cast includes Seth Carr (Black Panther), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood, Everybody Hates Chris), Ken Marino (The Other Two, Black Monday, Bad Milo), and Adam Pally (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, The Mindy Project) alongside WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others.