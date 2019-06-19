Update on the Backstage Atmosphere in WWE

WrestleVotes shared a new rumor on the backstage atmosphere or feeling going into this weekend’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view card. Apparently, the vibe backstage is reminiscent of the In Your House shows back in 1995 and 1996.

The tweet on the vibe backstage in WWE right now reads, “Texting with a WWE source, who travels with the crew. Said the vibe going into Sunday’s PPV is similar to the vibe around the “In Your House” shows from back in the day. Lack of meaningful matches, low ticket sales and general feeling reminds them of 1995/1996. Yikes.”

What could be alarming about that statement is that 1995-1996 period for WWE was an era where the company was in decline in terms of ratings and pay-per-view sales, and the pay-per-view cards and In Your House events were not seen as the best in terms of quality. At least, that’s likely the case where 1995 is concerned. It can be argued that the match and pay-per-view quality was significantly better in 1996, while ratings and sales were still in decline.

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 is set for Sunday, June 23. The event will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

