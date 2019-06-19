UFC President Dana White Not Upset With Brock Lesnar For Retiring

Jun 19, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Dana White Says He Wasn’t Mad With Brock Lesnar’s Decision

White recently took fan questions on ESPN’s Instagram account. One of fans asked White if he was upset with Brock Lesnar over his decision. The UFC boss insists that he wasn’t mad at Brock.

“I wasn’t pissed at all. Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun. Listen to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dani Mo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal