UFC President Dana White Not Upset With Brock Lesnar For Retiring

White recently took fan questions on ESPN’s Instagram account. One of fans asked White if he was upset with Brock Lesnar over his decision. The UFC boss insists that he wasn’t mad at Brock.

“I wasn’t pissed at all. Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun. Listen to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)