Tony Schiavone returns to the MLW broadcast booth this summer

The legendary voice will return calling the action with Rich Bocchini

NEW YORK – This summer one of wrestling’s most beloved voices returns to the broadcast booth to call Major League Wrestling’s flagship weekly series MLW FUSION.

Major League Wrestling confirmed today that legendary commentator Tony Schiavone returns to the airwaves this July alongside Rich Bocchini.

Revered as one of the sport’s most iconic voices, Schiavone has anchored the broadcast team for MLW FUSION on and off since the series premiered on beIN SPORTS in April 2018.

“Just like the fans, I’ve been hoping for Tony’s return and this summer it happens,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Tony is one of the most talented broadcasters in the sport.”

Major League Wrestling’s flagship series MLW FUSION airs on beIN SPORTS Saturday nights at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

A television and radio sports broadcaster for decades, Tony has called some of the sport’s most memorable matches and moments. A lifelong fan, Tony has worked for WCW, Jim Crockett Promotions and WWE on air as a play-by-play man as well as behind the scenes as a TV producer.

In January 2017, Tony debuted his popular weekly podcast on the MLW Radio Network available every Monday called What Happened When with his podcasting tag team partner Conrad Thompson.

When not podcasting, Tony can be heard in the booth for the Gwinnett Stripers. Tony also works for Sports Radio 92.9 The Game and can be heard anchoring sports each morning on Atlanta’s Morning News as well as hosting Pro Wrestling Wednesday. Tony is a member of the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network and works on the post game show during both home and away games.

Tony also writes and produces the Best of the Bulldogs, which won the AP Award for Best Sports Program in 2004. In 2006, Tony won the Georgia Association of Broadcaster Award for Best Sports Story or Series.