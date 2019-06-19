Shawn Michaels Talks about Christianity and Becoming a Better Man



(credit: Sky Sports)

The Wrap recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on his upcoming films roles in 90 Feet From Home and The Marine 6. Below are some highlights.

Michaels on playing an abusive step father in the film and getting advice from Ted DiBiase: “I’ve always been intrigued that, for whatever reason, when your life changes because of your faith, somehow you’re not allowed to act in a different way. When I first got saved, I did struggle with it. It was all very brand new, and [I said], ‘My goodness, is there a do’s and don’ts of things we’re supposed to follow?’ I reached out to [WWE’s The Million Dollar Man] Ted DiBiase, and he said, ‘Shawn, let me ask you this: The guy that plays Satan or Judas in the church play — is he less of a Christian than the dude playing Jesus?’ And I said, ‘No, in our church, the one guy that played Satan every year in our Christmas pageant was the same guy who played Jesus [in another].’ And he said, ‘Exactly. It’s just a role.’”

Michaels on playing a marine named Luke Trapper in The Marine 6: “Well, I’m playing a marine. Gosh, I have brothers and nephews and friends that are in the military that are better men than I am and they’re Christians. But my goodness man, I’m like everybody else. I get in traffic and I get angry too.”

Michaels on being a Christian: “The only thing that makes me a Christian, I guess, is the fact that I, I dunno, I guess I admitted and confessed that I needed help and that I couldn’t live this life on my own. Whatever that makes me, it makes me. I’m a better man for it, a better husband, a better father. All of that is on one side. I have this creative side of me that was put in there someway — and by someone — and I don’t feel like it’s something that I’m not supposed to use. It’s one of the few things I’m good at. The same thing as with wrestling.”

Shawn Michaels on continuing to wrestle after he became a born-again Christian: “The same God that we both believe in gave me this gift, but you’re telling me he doesn’t want me to use it?”