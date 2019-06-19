Conor McGregor’s Trainer Comments On How Becky Lynch Would Do In MMA

John Kavanagh, who is best known for being Conor McGregor’s MMA coach was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani and spoke about how he thinks Becky Lynch would do if she were to transition into MMA.

According to Kavanagh, Becky could do extremely well if she were to make the jump. Here is what he said:

“If she were to say to me tomorrow, ‘You know what, I want to give MMA a go,’ give me a year and I’d have her fighting at a high level. No doubt. She has an engine and she’s tough as hell. We know what that is, what she does, but you get smacked around and take big hits. That’s a big part of this game, to have the mental toughness and physical toughness to do it. She’s very fit, she’s a great performer. We know she’s not going to freeze under the big lights. She would do very well.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)