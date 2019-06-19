Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum Passes Away

Jun 19, 2019 - by Michael Riba

Insane Championship Wrestling has announced, via Twitter, that Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum has passed away.

We here at Gerweck.net send out condolences to Lionheart’s family, friends, and fans.

