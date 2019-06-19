Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum Passes Away

Insane Championship Wrestling has announced, via Twitter, that Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum has passed away.

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Adrian was a mainstay of ICW and British professional wrestling. Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qmjnZTb5Lb — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) June 19, 2019

We here at Gerweck.net send out condolences to Lionheart’s family, friends, and fans.