6/19/19 WWE NXT UK Recap

The show opens with a recap of last week’s main event between British Strong Style and Imperium, which was won by Imperium with the help of Alexander Wolfe.

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Vic Joseph are on commentary. Tonight’s main event: a Women’s Battle Royal with the winner becoming the number one contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams

Ohno drops Williams to the mat and applies a wrist-lock. Williams comes back with a front face-lock, but Ohno counters and takes Williams to the mat. Ohno works over Williams’ elbow and arm, but Williams backs him into the ropes. Ohno goes right back to the hold, but Williams comes back with a side-headlock. Williams goes for a sunset flip, but Ohno powers out and stomps on Williams’ face in the ropes. Ohno pulls Williams throat-first into the ropes and then slaps him across the face. Ohno clubs Williams across the back and delivers a chop in the corner. Ohno drops Williams to the mat and goes for the cover, but Williams kicks out at two. Ohno goes for a senton splash, but Williams gets his knees up. Williams delivers a series of chops, but Ohno counters with his own. Ohno goes for a suplex, but Williams lands on his feet.

Williams gets a roll-up for a two count and then drops Ohno with a clothesline. Ohno rolls to the floor and Williams takes him out with a dropkick and then a suicide dive. Williams tosses Ohno back into the ring and connects with a back elbow from the top. Williams goes for the cover, but Ohno kicks out at two. Williams delivers a headbutt and comes off the ropes, but Ohno catches him with an elbow shot and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

—

Imperium’s music hits and Alexander Wolfe, Walter, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel make their way to the ring. Barthel says apparently people think they are supposed to entertain them. He says they only worry about themselves and the man who is returning the glory to their sport. Aichner says their numbers increased last week and their unit is now complete. He says everyone will respect their values and will obey. Wolfe says he saw the opportunity to join Imperium and had no doubt at all. He says it feels right because the unit treats professional wrestling with respect. He says they will protect the legacy of the sport. Walter talks about Travis Banks and says he wants Johnny Saint to make the title match for next week. Walter says they have already chased Pete Dunne away and says Banks is a fool if he thinks he stands a chance.

Travis Banks interrupts. He says he has no problem with the title match being next week and he promises that Walter needs to bring everything he’s got.

—

Footage from Gallus’ attack on The Hunt from two weeks ago is shown. They will do battle in a tag team match up next.

—

Noam Dar has an interview. He says he is offended by people thinking he is taking a dive and dodging in-ring competition. He sees Kenny Williams and says he can take him under his wing to help him out, but Williams declines. Dar says Williams could be the perfect supporting act for him and tells him to think about it.

—

Match #2 – Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar)

All four men brawl to the floor for a bit, and then Primate tosses Coffey into the ring and backs him into the corner. Boar tags in and drops Coffey to the mat. Boar connects with a senton splash, but Coffey comes back with a rake of the eyes. Coffey drops Boar down with a Full Nelson slam and tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang wrenches Boar’s neck and tags Coffey back in. Coffey kicks Boar in the face a few times and goes for the cover, but Boar kicks out at two. Wolfgang tags back in and applies a Full Nelson on the mat. He takes Boar to the corner and Coffey tags back in. Coffey drops a knee to Boar and applies a rear chin-lock and tags Wolfgang back in. Wolfgang applies the Full Nelson again and slams Boar into the corner. Wolfgang goes for a slam, but Boar shoves him into Coffey. Primate tags back in and clotheslines Wolfgang in the corner.

Primate tosses Wolfgang out of the corner and knocks Coffey to the floor. Primate drops Wolfgang with a back body drop and charges at him, but Wolfgang tosses him to the floor. Coffey slams Boar into the steps and tags back in. Wolfgang and Coffey slam Primate to the mat and Coffey gets the pin fall.

Winners: Gallus

-After the match, Joe Coffey joins them in the ring and all three members of Gallus beat down Primate and Boar. Dave Mastiff makes his way to the ring and Gallus escapes before he gets to them.

—

Moustache Mountain is backstage for an interview. They are told they have an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match against Grizzled Young Veterans in two weeks. They say their plates have been full recently, but now their main focus will be on the titles.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (NXT UK Women’s Championship) Battle Royal: Xia Brookside vs. Jinny vs. Jazzy Gabert vs. Piper Niven vs. Killer Kelly vs. Candy Floss vs. Nina Samuels vs. Isla Dawn vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Kay Lee Ray

Gabert eliminates some women who took part in NXT UK tryouts and then Jinny eliminates Candy Floss. Kay Lee Ray gets send to the floor through the ropes, so she’s still in the match. Niven and Brookside eliminate Gabert and then Gabert saves Jinny from being eliminated. Referees get Gabert away from the ring and Brookside eliminates Jinny. Ripley eliminates Kelly. Brookside and Samuels are eliminated.

Final Four: Niven, Brookside, Ray, and Ripley.

Niven and Ripley battle to the apron and Brookside eliminates them both. Ray gets back into the ring and tosses Brookside out.

Winner and number one contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray