Tony Khan: “we are going to be doing a tag team tournament”

AEW President, Tony Khan, was a guest on the latest edition of the Steve Austin Show podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, he revealed a new AEW tournament that will be coming soon.

Khan revealed that they will be putting some major focus into a tournament to crown their inaugural tag team Champions.

Here is what Khan said about the tournament:

“When we launch our weekly television show in the Fall, we are going to be doing a tag team tournament that is going to have some of the greatest tag team wrestling matches ever on television.

We are going to be starting that, which is going be one of the main focuses on our TV. There are going to be teams that are going to compete for a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal, and we have got some of the best tag teams in all of pro wrestling competing for our Tag Team Championships coming up in the Fall.”

(Pwguru)