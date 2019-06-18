Steve Austin to conduct second podcast with Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed during his latest podcast that he will be conducting another interview with the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose, to correct the many wrongs from a few years ago.

Three years ago on the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network, Austin hosted the then WWE champion and it was a complete train wreck. Ambrose, at the time, didn’t really open up as previous guests and Austin kept pressing for answers that his guest was not willing to respond to, making for some awkward television.

During today’s show which had AEW President Tony Khan as guest, Austin said that for whatever reason, him and Ambrose got off on the wrong track, admitting it was a “rough podcast” and since then, he had been “carrying 1000 pounds on my back.”

Austin took the blame for the mess, saying that he was leading the interview so the fault should go on him. “We just came off on the wrong street and kept taking left turns. And we never got back on track. Well, we never were on track. And he had his reasons and I had mine.”

Now, Austin is ready for take two with Jon Moxley and revealed that through a mutual friend, he got his phone number and called him. “I immediately called Jon Moxley and said, ‘Dean…because I didn’t know what to call him…, Steve Austin,’ and we had the best 30 minute conversation getting back on the same page!”

Austin said that the episode has haunted him for so long because his job was to put him over and make him look like a million bucks and he failed to do that as a host. He added that Moxley will now come to down to Los Angeles and record another podcast together.