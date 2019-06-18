Rollins on Ambrose: “… we’re going to be bonded brothers forever”

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by WrestlingAC while in Saudi Arabia. During the interview, Seth spoke about Dean Ambrose leaving WWE

“He gave me a big hug and he said, I love you brother and it’s not goodbye. So ‘I’ll see you some time.’ We’re always going to be bonded and I wish him the best and you haven’t seen the last of us together I’m sure at some point down the road we’ll be putting the fists together some time.”

“I can’t say when and I can’t say for sure, but there’s this feeling in my gut that we’re going to be bonded brothers forever.”

“Who knows [about a Shield reunion], never say never… I just have a feeling in my gut that we haven’t seen the last of myself and Dean Ambrose.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)