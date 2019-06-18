Impact Wrestling Not Granting Killer Kross His Release

According to PWInsider’s latest update, multiple sources with Impact Wrestling have stated that Kross will not be granted his release and will continue working for the company.

Regarding Kross’ recent podcast comments, some at Impact were unhappy that Petey Williams gave Kross a platform to air his grievances with Impact since he is both a talent and producer for the company.

As reported earlier, Scarlett Bordeaux did receive her Impact release.