Impact Wrestling grants Scarlett Bordeaux her release

The Smokeshow has left the building! Impact Wrestling has granted Scarlett Bordeaux her release with the company announcing the news on their website, writing, “IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

The 28-year-old Chicago native requested to be let go for her deal in May and so did her real-life boyfriend Killer Kross. Kross remains under a contract.

Bordeaux addressed her release on Twitter saying, “I couldn’t be more excited to just be a free agent for a while. With that being said, promoters I’m looking to fill July 6th and July 19th!” It’s safe to say that she won’t be a free agent for long after she became one of the most popular individuals in the company over a short period of time.

While she had a couple of appearances for TNA back in 2014, Bordeaux came to life after Impact Wrestling started airing several vignettes in July of last year hyping her debut. A few weeks later, Bordeaux made her debut on an episode of Impact as the Smokeshow, and lived up to her nickname by “sexing up” the promotion.