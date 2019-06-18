Austin on Cody/Dustin: “That was the most emotion I’ve felt in a professional wrestling match in I don’t know how many years”

Steve Austin & Tony Khan Talk about Dustin Rhodes vs Cody Rhodes Emotional Match

Steve Austin breaks down Cody vs. Dustin:

“The basic structure, the story that they told, the history, now the blood. The finish at the end, finally, through all the great things that they did, nothing crazy, nothing high-risk. Basic, but the timing was there and it was all there for a reason, then the finish, then Cody picks up the stick (the microphone) and there it is, setting it up for a tag match and said he needed his brother back. Here’s the biggest biggest compliment I can give you about that PPV. That was the most emotion I’ve felt in a professional wrestling match in I don’t know how many years and I believe emotions sell tickets.”

Tony Khan on the match conveying an emotional response:

“To me, one of the best singles matches you’re gonna see one-on-one encounters with a personal issue- Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 is what it invokes to me in every way. It’s a very different personal issue, but to me as far as invoking as some kind of emotional response that’s very much to me to that level that was another match that got another five-star rating in the Observer. Yeah, I absolutely think it was one of the great single matches.”

On what that match means to Khan:

“Means everything to me. I’ve been a fan of Dustin my whole wrestling fan life, I mean as soon as I got into wrestling, one of the first angles I can remember was the ten-minute challenge and Dustin Rhodes and the angle on Saturday Night’s Main Event where Ted DiBiase tried to take Dustin’s seat and the match they had at the Royal Rumble and then when they jumped to WCW, it was actually when I first started watching WCW, was when Dusty and Dustin jumped to WCW and then started working with you.

I just turned nine years old, it was a few weeks after my ninth birthday and instead of watching The World Series I was watching Steve Austin Dustin Rhodes fifteen minute broadway for the TV Title at Halloween Havoc 1991 and I remember Jim Ross saying that if you could have two top draft picks for your team these would be your two top draft picks for the future: Steve Austin and Dustin Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes I’ve always been a huge fan of.”











