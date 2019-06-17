Scarlett Bordeaux: “It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent”

Scarlett Bordeaux took to social media to comment on an incident where a fan grabbed her at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show on Saturday. You can see the clip below as well, which saw the fan grab Bordeaux and seemingly try to pull her out of the ringside area before Lady Shani came over to her aid.

Bordeaux posted to Twitter saying that she had no idea what happened until she watched the footage afterword, and thanked Shani for helping her out:

Homeboy was ready to kidnap Scarlett Bordeaux. pic.twitter.com/1OXrDvfbhU — WrestlingExaminer (@WrestlingExam) June 16, 2019

It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back https://t.co/2YKT64sKIj — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 16, 2019

Just a final thought. If you wouldn’t want a stranger to grab you on the street, don’t do it to a wrestler as they’re putting their bodies on the line trying to entertain you. To the few who tried to justify this persons behavior- — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 17, 2019











