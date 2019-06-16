WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 15, 2019 – Denver, Colorado
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
2. Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan
3. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Fire and Desire
4. Ali defeated Jinder Mahal
5. Roman Reigns defeated Elias
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss
7. Apollo Crews and Chad Gable defeated The B-Team
8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens