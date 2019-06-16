WWE Releasing Unreleased Rowdy Roddy Piper DVD Set
Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full content listing for Rowdy: The Unreleased matches of Roddy Piper, which will be available on August 27 in the US and September 2 in the UK.
DISC ONE
Let’s Get Rowdy!
Beginning Lessons
Roddy Piper vs. Jay Youngblood
October 14, 1981
Roddy Piper & Ole Anderson vs. Mike Davis & Buddy Landell
November 18, 1981
Roddy Piper vs. Tony Anthony
February 20, 1982
Piper’s Pit with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff
January 26, 1984
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper & “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff vs. Jose Luis Rivera & S.D. Jones
All American Wrestling • February 26, 1984
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. S.D. Jones
Championship Wrestling • March 31, 1984
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka
Philadelphia, PA • July 7, 1984
I’m a Nice Guy
July 22, 1984
Equal Opportunist
February 16, 1985
Snuka’s Life Story
March 9, 1985
The Hot Seat
March 30, 1985
No Better Villain
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff
Landover, MD • July 20, 1985
Piper’s Pit with Andre the Giant
August 31, 1985
Beloved Worldwide
Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Hart
October 18, 1986
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Fuji
November 9, 1986
Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Hart
November 29, 1986
Piper’s Pit with The Hart Foundation
December 20, 1986
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Ravishing” Rick Rude
Toronto, ON, Canada • October 8, 1989
Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Rick “The Model” Martel
Wrestling Challenge • May 13, 1990
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Perfect
Syracuse, NY • November 20, 1990
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #1
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #2
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #3
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Virgil
February 17, 1991
Intercontinental Championship Match
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Perfect
March 19, 1991
DISC TWO
Ronda Rousey Meets Roddy Piper
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Bret “Hitman” Hart
March 15, 1992
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Sandy Beach
Wrestling Challenge • March 29. 1992
Piper’s Pit with The Brooklyn Brawler
April 29, 1992
Pieces of The Rowdy One
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
WCW Monday Nitro • February 3, 1997
Greetings from Alcatraz
February 17, 1997
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
WCW Monday Nitro • September 22, 1997
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage
WCW Monday Nitro • March 23, 1998
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Hollywood Hogan
WCW Monday Nitro • March 30, 1998
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Rikishi
SmackDown! • April 24, 2003
Handicap Match
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Randy Orton & “Cowboy” Bob Orton
SmackDown! • October 7, 2005
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Batista & Eddie Guerrero vs. Mr. Kennedy, Randy Orton & “Cowboy” Bob Orton
SmackDown! • October 28, 2005
Do the Truffle Shuffle
RAW • April 28, 2008
Piper’s Pit with The Miz
RAW • June 13, 2011
Piper’s Pit with John Cena
RAW • November 28, 2011
Piper’s Pit with Daniel Bryan & AJ Lee
SmackDown! • April 13, 2012
Piper’s Pit with The Shield
RAW • January 6, 2014
Piper’s Pit with Rusev & Lana
RAW • December 22, 2014
The Legacy of The Hot Rod