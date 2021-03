WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 15, 2019 – Anaheim, California

1. Robert Roode defeated Heath Slater

2. Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode

3. The Viking Raiders defeated Lucha House Party

4. Nikki Cross defeated Tamina

5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Samoa Joe (c) defeated Cesaro and Ricochet

6. Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Revival (c) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Usos

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans and Natalya

9. WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin