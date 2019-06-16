Updated Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV Card

Jun 16, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

– Impact has an updated card for this year’s Slammiversary PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see an updated card for the show below. It takes place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas.

The updated card for the show is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact
* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: LAX vs. The Rascalz
* Monster’s Ball Fatal Four-Way Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok
* Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

