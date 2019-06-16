Scarlett Bordeaux groped by fan at ringside during AAA show

Impact Wrestling’s Scarlett Bordeaux got groped by a fan who was sitting at ringside yesterday during the AAA Conquista Total Gira 2019 live event which took place from Plaza de Toros in Cancun, Mexico. The show aired live on Twitch.

Bordeaux was in a six-woman tag match along with Lady Shani and Taya Valkyrie as they took on Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra and Tessa Blanchard. At one point during the match, the action spilled to the outside and next to the fans. As Bordeaux was getting back up on her feet, a fan at ringside grabbed her from behind, pulled her towards him and began touching her inappropriately. At that point, Lady Shani pulled her away from the man and the match continued.

A member of the security staff was right next to them but did not intervene.

You can watch what happened below.

please do not try to keep the wrestlers pic.twitter.com/f6VtwmToMY — luchablog (@luchablog) June 16, 2019











