Moxley takes on former WWE tag team Big Cass and Enzo Amore during independent show

In a recent interview with TMZ, former WWE champion Jon Moxley declared that he feels like he’s 18 years old again and couldn’t wait to get back in the ring and wrestle again. “I’m like a little kid again. I’m so excited about the future, I could wrestle until I’m 100,” Moxley said.

That’s a very different attitude from his WWE days and getting free from his WWE deal seems to have rejuvenated the former Shield member. And as for getting in the ring again? It didn’t take long for him to wait as he met a former WWE Superstar at the North East Wrestling’s Six Flags Slam Fest show yesterday.

At the indie show, former WWE tag team Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who now go by the names of nZo and Cass XL, issued an open challenge to anyone in the building. Moxley answered the challenge and took on Cass while nZo stayed in his corner. The match ended after nZo tried to interfere, got a Dirty Deeds for his trouble, then Moxley delivered his finishing move on Cass as well for the three count.