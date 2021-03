Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reportedly No Longer with New Japan

Voices of Wrestling (via Fightful) reports that Davey Boy Smith Jr is no longer working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He last wrestled for the promotion on March 24 for the New Japan Cup tour.

Back in March and April, Davey Boy was vocal on social media about his issues with NJPW booking, particularly with the way he had been used in matches. He is currently signed with MLW for two years.