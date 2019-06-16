Christopher Daniels Reveals ROH Storyline Was Supposed To End With His Retirement

Appearing on Talk is Jericho, Christopher Daniels revealed that leaving ROH was never the endgame for the storyline.

“When we started, this was before any idea of AEW. For 10 1/2 months of it, there was no possibility that we’d go anywhere else. When we pitched the idea, the original idea was that it might be my transition out of the ring,” revealed Daniels.

“My idea in January 2018 was Frankie and Sky would be there, I wouldn’t get my contract renewed, and I would return as whatever the authority figure was going to be. I thought, ‘I’ll be 49, that’s a good number to transition out of the ring.’ Now, I am 49, and I realize, ‘I don’t want to get out of the ring.'”

Daniels signed on to be a coach in AEW but has remained active in the ring as well. He is scheduled to face CIMA at Fyter Fest on June 29.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)