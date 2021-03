wXw “Drive of Champions” Results – June 14, 2019 – Hamburg, Germany

1. #1 Contender’s (wXw 16 Carat Championship) Match

Absolute Andy defeated Lucky Kid

2. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Avalanche defeated Emil Sitoci (c)

3. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Amale (c) defeated Valkyrie

4. Veit Müller defeated Wheeler Yuta

5. wXw World Tag Team Championship – Schadenfreude Invitational Tag Team Gauntlet

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin)

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) defeated RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev)

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) defeated The Crown (Alexander James and Jurn Simmons) (via Disqualification)

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) defeated Team VollGasteren (Julian Pace and Leon van Gasteren)

6. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship – Four-Way Dance

Bobby Gunns defeated Absolute Andy, Marius Al-Ani, and Emil Sitoci