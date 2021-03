WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 14, 2019 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

1. Kalisto defeated Robert Roode

2. The Viking Raiders defeated Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

3. Triple Threat Match

Lacey Evans defeated Natalya and Alexa Bliss

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) defeated Ricochet

5. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeated Cesaro and Samoa Joe

6. Nikki Cross (w/Alexa Bliss) defeated Tamina

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Revival (c) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin