NJPW “Kizuna Road 2019 – Day 1” Results – June 14, 2019 – Shizuoka, Japan

1. Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, and Lance Archer) defeated Shota Umino, Tiger Mask IV, and Jyushin Thunder Liger

3. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and SANADA) defeated Ren Narita and Togi Makabe

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito) defeated Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Kota Ibushi

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Juice Robinson and CHAOS (Mikey Nicholls, SHO, and YOH) defeated THE BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated THE BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jay White)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada) defeated DOUKI and Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki)