Jackass’ Steve-O Reflects on 2006 WWE RAW Appearance

Steve-O has posted a new video to his YouTube account, with him and Chris Pontius reacting to their appearance on the October 16th, 2006 episode of Raw. The episode saw the two get a beatdown from Umaga, which Steve-O called the worst beating he’s ever had.

The video is described as follows:

I’ve been hit in the head hard enough to black out only a few times, and this was one of them, in the WWE ring on Monday Night Raw. I’m super stoked for this to be my first reaction video on YouTube, and that I did it with my Jackass / Wildboyz brother, Chris Pontius!