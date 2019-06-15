Fatal Five-Way Match Announced for Raw
WWE has announced a Fatal Five-Way Match for Raw this upcoming Monday. The match will feature Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Ricochet, and The Miz. The winner will become the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship, and will challenge Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds on Sunday, June 23rd.
This Monday on #RAW, @BraunStrowman vs. @mikethemiz vs. @KingRicochet vs. @WWECesaro vs. @fightbobby in a #Fatal5Way Match! The winner will challenge @SamoaJoe for his #USTitle at #WWEStompingGrounds! https://t.co/dNHrd9E52V
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019