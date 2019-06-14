The Steve Austin Show podcast returns with AEW President Tony Khan as guest

The popular Steve Austin Show podcast will be returning next week with a new episode on PodcastOne.com featuring AEW President Tony Khan.

The Rattlesnake has been on hiatus for several months and hasn’t done a new show in quite a while, with “classic” interviews airing weekly rather than new episodes.

But on June 18, the former WWE champion will return behind the microphone for a one-on-one interview with Tony Khan, the huge wrestling fan who now runs his own promotion All Elite Wrestling. “We talk #AEWDoN and all things pro wrestling,” Austin wrote on Twitter promoting the show.

You can listen to the Steve Austin Show at https://www.podcastone.com/Steve-Austin-Show.