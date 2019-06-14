AEW’s All Out is a Sell Out

Tickets for AEW’s second pay-per-view All Out are all sold out.

It did not take long for the whole allocation of tickets to be taken up and All Elite Wrestling announced that all they needed were 15 minutes. The Sears Centre Arena ticket website displays a message saying “The ALL OUT on sale has ended” when trying to purchase tickets.

Prices were $30, $60, $90, $140, $160, and $190 for ringside seats plus an additional facility fee. Loads of tickets will probably end up on secondary market ticket websites for much more money.

Just like what happened with Double or Nothing, additional tickets will be released once production is figured out.