The Rock on Reigns: “he’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet”
The Rock had high praise for Roman Reigns:
“For the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen, I wanted to cast my legit family to play my brothers. Proud of my cuz @romanreigns in his acting debut – awesome job. He’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet.. but, if you’re an asshole he’ll rip your face off #BrotherlyBond.”
