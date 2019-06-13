The Rock on Reigns: “he’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet”

View this post on Instagram

For the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen, I wanted to cast my legit family to play my brothers. Proud of my cuz @romanreigns in his acting debut – awesome job. He’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet.. but, if you’re an asshole he’ll rip your face off 😃🤦🏽‍♂️ #BrotherlyBond HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND 🌍