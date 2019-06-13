Pentagon and Fenix are Done with Impact Wrestling

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr are likely done with Impact Wrestling, as they haven’t been used for television tapings and were recently moved to the website’s alumni page.

Dave Meltzer noted that the two are most likely to sign with AEW if they can get a Lucha Underground release, which would be their exclusive home in the US while they continue to work with AAA and Mexican independent promotions.