Spoilers: 6/13/19 NXT Taping Results from Full Sail

Results, notes. and pictures from tonight’s NXT taping from Full Sail

Scoop #1: Heel Io Shirai pic.twitter.com/furPoY77F0 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 13, 2019

After about 5 minutes of waiting Io Shirai says she doesn’t need any friends, she doesn’t need any of us, drops the mic, and leaves

– Matt Riddle defeats Arturo Ruas

Scoop #6: Killian Dain put Matt Riddle through the stage pic.twitter.com/51igBL2ONY — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 13, 2019

– Kushida defeats Apollo Crews

Adam Cole is out, we are all aboard the Bay-Bay Championship Tour. Cole is going to be a fighting champion, will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. The title is on the line tonight against this Gentleman

– Adam Cole vs Twan Tucker for the NXT Championship

Twan said he didn’t come alone, Gargano comes out and Cole and Gargano brawl into the crowd, no match

So good to see @JohnnyGargano. Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. He just whooped @AdamColePro. #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/2WWHQ3ZqKA — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 13, 2019

– Street Profits defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles. After the match, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish come out to indicate their interest in a tag title match

Later tonight it will be Damian Priest vs Keith Lee

– Jordan Myles vs Angel Garza in the Semi Finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. Myles defeats Angel Garza to advance to the finals

– Bianca Belair defeats Xia Li

Velveteen Dream out, the day he loses the NXT North American championship is the day The Experience Dies. Roderick Strong is one hell of a man, but the dream will be over for him soon, he is not big enough to ride this ride. Strong out, says the Dream is scared of Roderick Strong, Roddy demands a match with Dream at Takeover: Toronto. Then Pete Dunne comes out…

Dunne takes out Roderick Strong, then makes his intention known, he wants a North American Title Match

– Kacy Catanzaro vs Io Shirai. Io Shirai wins by DQ when Candice LeRae immediately runs in and attacks her

Still to come later tonight ..

Damian Priest vs Keith Lee

Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong

– Damian Priest defeats Keith Lee

– Tyler Breeze vs Jaxson Ryker. Tyler Breeze defeats Jaxson Ryker, Forgotten Sons beat down Breeze post match

Fandango makes the save..

– Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes in the Semi Finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. Cameron Grimes defeats Bronson Reed to advance to the finals

Shayna Baszler out, says she got Mia Yin’s message, at Takeover: Toronto it will be Shayna Baszler vs Mia Yim for the NXT Women’s Title. Mia Yim out, says she’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain, this is a fight Shayna can’t train for

Shayna says everyone will see Mia is nothing but street trash

Matt Riddle was coming out for a match, but Killian Dain came out and destroyed Riddle on his way to the ring

– Kushida vs Shane Parker from 3.0 (this may be a retake as they did this match yesterday). Kushida defeats Scott Parker from 3.0

At Takeover: Toronto it will be The Street Profits vs Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles. A lot of trash talking from both teams, the contract is signed, no brawling

– Shane Thorne defeats Joaquin Wilde

– Pete Dunne defeats Roderick Strong

Velveteen Dream tried to attack Dunne from behind but Dunne Catches him

Roddy says it doesn’t matter that he lost, it’s still his belt, Dunne lays out Dream

