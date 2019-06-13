Killer Kross Explains Why He Requested his Impact Wrestling Release

Last month it was reported by PWInsider that Killer Kross had requested his release from Impact after the two sides failed to restructure his current contract. In a new interview with The Wrestling Perspective, Kross explained why he requested his release from the promotion (via Fightful)

On His Request: “[The release request] was 100% true. None of the information came from me. [When I saw the report], I threw a Killer Kross-esque tantrum in public, for real. I was still in the process of trying to find common ground with [IMPACT]. I was chatting with Scott [D’Amore] and other people in the company. No one outside of my immediate family had that much detail regarding the information that [was put online]. And my employers. I was thinking someone I was speaking to in confidence was gossiping to the wrong person. I don’t think it was malicious, but I was f***ing furious.”

On Wanting More Guaranteed Money: “I had an idea of what I would like to be and where my value was [when signing with IMPACT]. They had another idea. I decided to humbly pay my dues and showcase what I believed and what I was certain that I knew I would be worth,” said Kross. “When we got to that point, we had different opinions of what that was. I will humbly say that I barely existed in the pro wrestling world prior to IMPACT. I never asked for anything that I didn’t think that I didn’t deserve and never asked for anything that I didn’t think I couldn’t contribute back. I was led to believe that it was not available. If you get to a job and are told that something you’re looking for is not available and then you find out six months later that it’s not true, that it is available and other people have it, that’s upsetting. When were we trying to figure out where we were landing on things, it just wasn’t working. What was being offered was not going to work. I wasn’t angry or upset about that. I understand that. What was counter offered to me wasn’t something where I could stabilize my personal situation.”

On Taking More Indy Dates: “If you don’t have guarantees and you’re not clearing enough, hypothetically, to pay for health insurance, there’s a lot of pitfalls in pro wrestling. Nowadays, there’s a certain level of compliance…a certain level of ‘this is an opportunity, and you should take it because it’s all you got right now’ that’s promoted. And people aren’t thinking about what could happen if it goes wrong. I could do the Indy stuff, but I think that’s a short-term solution and it could go up in flames. It’s the phobia of [my career] being over faster than I anticipated and having nothing to show for it when you have to take care of people. I personally don’t really need much. But when you have people to take care of, circumstances change. Getting told to get another job, by your job, that’s f***ed up. You’re struggling to make ends meet, and the job you have is telling you to take another job, so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s.”