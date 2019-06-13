Foley’s generosity continues as Massaro’s daughter college fund nears its goal

Mick Foley continues to be one of wrestling’s biggest and most generous individuals as he took Ashley Massaro’s daughter college fund to over $89,000 with an additional $31,307 donation.

The donation came from all profits of his popular Cactus Jack “Wanted Dead or Alive” t-shirt which he sold through ProWrestlingTees.com for $24.99 or $39.99 with an autograph.

“I will be meeting with Ashley’s mom and daughter tomorrow, and would LOVE to hit our $100,000 goal by then. WE ARE JUST 11K AWAY! So I will be matching every donation, dollar for dollar, until we reach that goal,” Foley added.

He already offered to meet anyone in the United States who donates $5,000 or $10,000 for those living outside the United States at his own expense.

The GoFundMe campaign which was started by Ashley’s former co-workers The Squared Circle Sisters is now at $89,062 a grand or so away from it’s $100,000 goal.

You can contribute by going to https://www.gofundme.com/AshleyMassarosDaughterEducationalFund