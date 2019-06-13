Foley’s generosity continues as Massaro’s daughter college fund nears its goal

Jun 13, 2019 - by Colin Vassallo

Mick Foley continues to be one of wrestling’s biggest and most generous individuals as he took Ashley Massaro’s daughter college fund to over $89,000 with an additional $31,307 donation.

The donation came from all profits of his popular Cactus Jack “Wanted Dead or Alive” t-shirt which he sold through ProWrestlingTees.com for $24.99 or $39.99 with an autograph.

“I will be meeting with Ashley’s mom and daughter tomorrow, and would LOVE to hit our $100,000 goal by then. WE ARE JUST 11K AWAY! So I will be matching every donation, dollar for dollar, until we reach that goal,” Foley added.

He already offered to meet anyone in the United States who donates $5,000 or $10,000 for those living outside the United States at his own expense.

The GoFundMe campaign which was started by Ashley’s former co-workers The Squared Circle Sisters is now at $89,062 a grand or so away from it’s $100,000 goal.

You can contribute by going to https://www.gofundme.com/AshleyMassarosDaughterEducationalFund

