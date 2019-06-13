Batista admits he attempted to talk The Undertaker out of his match against Goldberg

Jun 13, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Batista admits he attempted to talk The Undertaker out of his match against Goldberg at WWE SuperShowdown.

‘I called ‘Taker Friday. I called him Friday and I said, ‘hey man, is there any way I can talk you out of this?’ and he just started laughing,’ Batista said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet

‘He goes, ‘You know, when they talked to me about it a while back it sounded good, but, you know, I’m obligated, so we’re doing it.’

‘I’ve only seen clips but I won’t comment. I love ‘Taker.’

