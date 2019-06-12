Video: Chad Gable wrestles on 205 Live

In case you missed it last night…

Via Michael Riba’s 205 Live recap:

Match #1 – Singles Match: Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Chad Gable

Gable takes Gallagher down and applies an arm-bar. Gallagher turns it around and takes Gable down, but Gable rolls free. Gable takes Gallagher down with an arm-drag, but neither man gains an advantage. Gable applies a side-headlock, but Gallagher gets free. Gable takes Gallagher down again and gets a few two counts, but Gallagher bridges up. Gable takes Gallagher down with another arm-drag and then applies an arm-bar. Gallagher gets free and takes Gable to the mat. Gallagher goes for a cover, but Gable quickly kicks out. Gable backs Gallagher into the corner and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Gallagher comes back with a dropkick that sends Gable to the floor. Gallagher follows him out and slams him into the steps. Gable gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Gallagher meets him with an uppercut. Gallagher begins joint manipulation on Gable.

Gable gets free with a roll-up, but Gallagher gets out and slams Gable back to the mat. Gallagher slams Gable to the mat after a delayed vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Gallagher applies a seated waist-lock and then drives his knee into his back. Gable comes back and slams Gallagher into the corner a few times and then takes him down with a few belly-to-belly suplexes. Gallagher fights back with forearms, but Gable drops him with a Dragon Suplex. Gable goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gallagher comes back and locks in an arm-bar, but Gable counters with a Tiger Driver. Gable goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gallagher comes back with an elbow and sends Gable into the turnbuckle. Gallagher drapes Gable over the top rope and drops him with a clothesline and both men are down.

Gallagher charges into the corner, but Gable dodges and goes to the floor. Gallagher goes for a suicide dive, but Gable catches him and delivers a release German suplex on the floor. Gable gets back into the ring, but Gallagher misses the ten count and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via count-out: Chad Gable

.@GentlemanJackG is looking to earn a HUGE victory over @WWEGable on #205Live, and he's willing to put on a bit of a show while he does it! pic.twitter.com/Q0kd21rael — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019