Source: Renee Young is the favorite to host the WWE Fox studio show

According to The Big Lead Renee Young is the favorite to host the WWE Fox studio show which will start airing in October. This is do to her tremendous job of hosting Talking Smack back in 2016-17.

Triple H revealed back in April that the weekly studio show will air on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesday nights. The WWE studio show on Fox will feature discussions on the various WWE happenings, plus appearances by familiar faces from the past and present, according to Triple H.

(the Spotlight)